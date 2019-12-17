Karimnagar: Posters of national seminar on health released

Karimnagar: Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), Telangana, is conducting a national seminar on health in Hyderabad on December 21 and 22. On this occasion, Rajanna Sircilla district Jana Vignana Vedika committee members released posters with Indian medical association district president Dr Chintoji Shankar.

Dr C Shankar said that quality health is essential for everyone in the country. He said that the government should provide quality health services in government sectors by implementing national health schemes in effective manner. For this, the government should strengthen Primary Health Centres and district health centres and mobilize them to reach the common people.

Jana Vignana Vedika State committee member C Ramaraju felt that organising a national seminar with all doctors across the country for strengthen the primary health, Ayushman Bharat. At the same time, restructuring present medical education policy and medical education based on emerging health problems is also needed, he stated.

Jana Vignana Vedika district president Gurram Anjaneyulu, district vice-president Sampath Ramesh. district dignitaries Shyam Prasad Shukla, D Srihari and others participated in the programme.