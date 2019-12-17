Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar: Posters of national seminar on health released

Karimnagar: Posters of national seminar on health released
Highlights

Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), Telangana, is conducting a national seminar on health in Hyderabad on December 21 and 22.

Karimnagar: Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), Telangana, is conducting a national seminar on health in Hyderabad on December 21 and 22. On this occasion, Rajanna Sircilla district Jana Vignana Vedika committee members released posters with Indian medical association district president Dr Chintoji Shankar.

Dr C Shankar said that quality health is essential for everyone in the country. He said that the government should provide quality health services in government sectors by implementing national health schemes in effective manner. For this, the government should strengthen Primary Health Centres and district health centres and mobilize them to reach the common people.

Jana Vignana Vedika State committee member C Ramaraju felt that organising a national seminar with all doctors across the country for strengthen the primary health, Ayushman Bharat. At the same time, restructuring present medical education policy and medical education based on emerging health problems is also needed, he stated.

Jana Vignana Vedika district president Gurram Anjaneyulu, district vice-president Sampath Ramesh. district dignitaries Shyam Prasad Shukla, D Srihari and others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top