Karimnagar: Public asks government to hold covid test for MLC voters

Karimnagar: As the new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron's cases have spiked in the country, the public in the Karimnagar district are demanding to conduct covid tests for local bodies' elected members who were returning from the camps.



During the MLC elections, the MPTCs, MPPs and ZPTCs members, municipal councillors and others were relocated to the camps in Goa, Bengaluru, Tirupati and Hyderabad where they stayed over a week in hotels and clubs with their families. This instance has become a cause of concern to the people in district as seven cases of new Omicron have been registered in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The family members of the representatives have also expressed their concerns as they toured with groups in the camp locations and the representatives were said to be coming to the district directly from the camps a day before the MLC elections.

The debates in the district aroused on whether there would a big risk in moving them to the polling stations without conducting any medical examination on them.

As the district is just recovering from the hardships of covid crisis, they expressed their concern on the new variant could be a threat during the MLC elections.

People were demanding that Covid tests be conducted for everyone who went to camps for the safety purpose of the common citizens in the district. It might be noted that around 43 medical students of a private medical college were tested positive to the Covid recently.