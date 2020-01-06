Karimnagar: Reservations heat up the civic poll war

Karimnagar/Peddapalli/Sircilla/Jagtial: The municipal war between the political parties and among the candidates has begun with the announcement of reservations for various wards present in 14 municipalities and divisions present in the two corporations of old Karimnagar district.



From the time of announcement of municipal elections, the leaders of various political parties, who were eagerly waiting for the reservations to be declared, started lobbying the senior leaders and party leadership of their respective parties to grab the tickets for contesting in the municipal elections.

The Mayor post of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was reserved for general category and the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

While, the chairman post of 11 municipalities out of the 14 present in the Old Karimnagar district are reserved for women and the remaining three are reserved for general category.

As 50 per cent of seats were reserved for women, many senior leaders, who are prepared their ground to contest in elections and make a grand entry into the political arena, are now in dilemma as some of the wards and divisions they are aspiring to contest were reserved for women.

Meanwhile, some other leaders, who are financially sound and those, who do not have chance to contest in their wards or divisions with announcement of reservations, are in search of suitable and neighbouring wards or divisions and are trying to lure the leaders of that respective wards and divisions in the concern municipalities and two corporations.

The political experts are of the view that it is going to be tough for all the political parties to allot tickets to the aspirants as the competition in all the major political parties is very severe. It will be a headache for them to convince the rebels and face the coming up municipal elections, they opined.