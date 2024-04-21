Karimnagar : There tired employees in Karimnagar Parliament Constituency started campaigning in an innovative way saying let BJP win and pave the way for the future.

They prepared a pamphlet with the progress made by Narendra Modi in the country and the welfare fruits provided to the people of the country along with the progress made by Bandi Sanjay in the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Bandi Sanjay unveiled the leaflets at Karimnagar MP office on Saturday. Retired teacher A Satyanarayana Reddy, retired SI Lala Murali and others participated in this programme.

The pamphlets said that the future of the country depends on the verdict the voters will give in the parliamentary elections to be held on the May 13. Because Narendra Modi who is working hard to make India number one in the world is on one side and Congress alliance under Rahul Gandhi who is leading the country towards regression with family rule, corruption and inheritance politics is standing on one side. It is time for the people of Karimnagar to take a decision on which side they want to stand for national defense, moral protection, development and public welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took the decision to dedicate himself to the poor right after the formation of the BJP government at the Centre in 2014, is constantly striving for change in people’s lives with the spirit of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. More than 25 crore people have come out of poverty under Modi’s rule, the pamphlets said.



As far as the Karimnagar Parliament is concerned from the time Bandi Sanjay Kumar was elected as an MP till today, more than Rs 12, 000 crores of funds have been brought from the Central government. Bandi Sanjay is also credited with bringing 12B status to Satavahana University and autonomous status to SSR College.



Bandi Sanjay is a brave man who reassured the doctors and staff when leaders were afraid to even step outside during the Covid epidemic. Bandi Sanjay is a leader who has brought value to that vote if elected as an MP with our vote, the retired employees leaflets said.



Some people are spreading bad propaganda against Bandi Sanjay, claiming that no funds have been collected from the Centre for the development of Karimnagar. They are spreading lies on social media and the voters have the responsibility to stop the campaign of lies against Modi and Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar by electing Bandi Sanjay Kumar as MP with a bumper majority.

