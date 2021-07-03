Karimnagar: Rice millers resolve to support TRS in bypoll

Karimnagar: As many 110 representatives of Rice Millers Association from Huzurabad Assembly constituency have unanimously decided to support the TRS party in the ensuing by-election.

At a meeting organised at Huzurabad on Friday the rice millers passed a resolution extending their support to the TRS saying they were impressed by the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar who attended the meeting appreciated the gesture of the rice millers. They have also supported the government by achieving record level of milling of paddy in this season.

The Civil Supplies Corporation had procured 92 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this rabi season alone and it was possible because of the commitment of the Chief Minister. The role played by rice millers in achieving the feat was unforgettable, the Minister said.

Kamalakar urged all rice millers to support the TRS in the forthcoming elections and play a key role in the victory. He promised to solve every problem being faced by the millers at the field level in the coming days. Before Telangana formation the agriculture lands looked like dry waste lands and the farmers were forced to committed suicide because of crop failure or due to lack of minimum support price (MSP).

But the Chief Minister's initiatives have changed the situation with 24-hour quality electricity supply, the investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima. Telangana was the only State in the country buying every grain harvested by farmers at MSP, the Minister Kamalakar added.

He accused the former Minister Eatala Rajender of conspiring to get into the Chief Minister post by plotting against Chandrashekhar Rao. A fitting reply should be given to such heinous politics by Rajender, he said.