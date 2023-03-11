Karimnagar Rural ACP visits Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

A fair will be held on Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple premises in Nalgonda village of Timmapur mandal. As part of this, Karimnagar Rural ACP T. Karunakar Rao participated in the Rahotsavam programne here on Friday . Earlier the ACP was welcomed by the temple priests with Purnakumbha. In this program CI P Ramesh, SI Pramod Reddy and others participated.



