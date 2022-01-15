Karimnagar soaks in Sankranti festivities

Karimnagar: The three-day Sankranti festivities began on a colourful note in villages and towns across erstwhile Karimnagar district here on Friday.

The grandeur of the festival can be experienced in its true essence in the villages, but the cities and towns too are soaked in the festive spirit of the festival. Multi-coloured rangolis with gobbemmalu in front of the houses, bhogi mantalu, bhogi pallu (a manner of blessing children) and devotional songs sung by Haridasulu and offering them rice and other donations, revering the Gangireddu (decorated and worshipped ox) sharing of sweets, new clothes and gifts marked the festivities.

Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Jagtial Municipal Chairperson B Sravani and Peddapalli Municipal Chairperson Dasari Mamata took part in Sankranti celebrations at their respective places. The leaders wished the people of all sections to live with good health and prosperity on the occasion of Sankranti festival. The most sought-after are the Haridasulu with Gangireddulu who usually appeared only during the festival. They drew the curiosity of the passers-by with their attractive make-up.

Meanwhile, rangoli colour sellers and kite sellers did brisk business in view of Sankranti. "This time the business is good as youngsters have shown interest in kite flying. In the last two years the business was not good in view of Covid pandemic" said a trader Varala Ravi Karimnagar.