Karimnagar: Social harmony possible with brotherhood

Karimnagar: Telangana Group 1 Officers Union State president and joint Karimnagar district Deputy Transport Commissioner Mamindla Chandra Shekhar Goud said that equality should be achieved to ensure harmony in the society and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.



He was the chief guest at Social Reconciliation Literary campaign in Karimnagar organised on Sunday. He said social discrimination has plagued the society for generations and it is everyone's responsibility to eradicate that discrimination and social harmony is possibly only when that discrimination is eradicated.

63 sanitation workers,17 tanners, poets and students, who excelled in various fields, were felicitated on the occasion.

Literary Council national president Acharya Kasireddy Venkata Reddy, Social Reconciliation Forum district president Tummala Ramesh Reddy, general secretary Kannam Ramesh, Pragya Bharati Karimnagar district president Niranjanachari, Kookatla Tirupati, Samala Kiran, Appala Prasad, N Srinivas and others attended the programme.