Karimnagar: Sri Rama Navami a low-key affair in Ellanthakunta

Karimnagar: Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the famous Ellanthakunta temple were held in a low profile without devotees on Thursday, due to the lockdown imposed to prevent deadly coronavirus.

According to the popular belief that during Treta yuga, Lord Sri Rama along with Sita Devi and Lakshmana came to this place during Aranyavasam and took rest at this place.

Every year Brahmotsavamalu and the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama with Goddess Sita Devi will be performed on a grand note at this historical Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple.

But this year, Sri Rama Navami was celebrated without any devotees. Arrangements were made by the committee members under the supervision of Endowments Officer Sudhakar and the celestial wedding was performed by temple priests Shesham Ramacharyulu, Sitaramacharyulu and Vamshidar Acharyulu.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender handed over the silk clothes, offered by former Market chairman T Sammi Reddy, to the temple priests on the behalf of the State government.

