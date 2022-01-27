Karimnagar stands on top in vaccination drive

Karimnagar: Celebrations were held at the Collectorate auditorium here on Wednesday as the district completed the second dose of vaccination 100.19 per cent and stood at the first in the State.

Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar who attended the event said that Karimnagar district, which was once known as a troubled district, was now moving forward in all fields.

He said it was commendable that the medical staff, ANMs and ASHA workers completed the second dose of vaccination 100 per cent in coordination with the officers of all the departments.

In a similar manner, efforts have to be made to contain the 3rd phase Covid. The Minister said "We are dedicating this victory to KCR," He advised the people not to be afraid but to move forward with courage and the government would be supportive of the people.

ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya said that initially the workers lost their jobs due to the coronavirus and many hardships were encountered. But the CM KCR extended help to them by providing six kg rice to each in a family.

MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy congratulated the District Collector and medical staff on the successful completion of the 2nd dose vaccination in coordination with various departments and guidance from Chief Minister KCR, Ministers KTR, T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalkar.

District Collector RV Karnan said the first dose of Covid vaccination was completed in the district by 104 per cent and the second dose by 100.19 per cent. Young people aged 15 to 18 years completed 72.46 per cent and booster dose vaccination 34.47 per cent.

The Minister presented cash prizes to Buttirajaram Colony UPHC, Gangadhar, Shankarpatnam, Saidapur and Illandakunta PHCs where the Covid first dose and second dose vaccinations were completed expeditiously. He handed over Rs 3 lakh each to the centres from his own pocket.

Mementos and certificates of appreciation were presented to the team members and to Karnan, Additional Collector, Garima Agarwal, DMHO Dr. Juveria, DPO Veerabuchaiah, Welfare Officer Padmavati and others.

The event was attended by district Library Chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaruparani and others.