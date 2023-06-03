Karimnagar: State stands rich with self-respect and self-reliance says Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar : The State of Telangana, which emerged as a result of the sacrifices of the martyrs, became a model for the country in all fields within ten years, said BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s fight for statehood as leader of the Telangana movement was historic. As a result of that struggle, due to the eloquence of the leadership, Telangana society has stood rich with self-respect and self-reliance.

Addressing a gathering at TS Formation Day decennial celebrations here on Friday, the Minister said Telangana name reminds Kaleshwaram project. The total irrigated area has reached crores of acres. Today every farmer in Telangana is happy. The entire Telangana has become a green environment with twenty-four hour electricity and flowing water in all the rivers.

During the 2014-15 monsoon and Yasangi, a total of 1,67,483 acres were cultivated in Karimnagar district, while the agricultural development measures taken by the State government increased the area under cultivation to 6,37,885 acres during the 2022-23 monsoon and Yasangi.

Kalvakurti, Bhima, Nettempadu, Koil Sagar, Ellampalli, Mid Manair, Devadadula and other pending projects have been completed by the Telangana government at speed. This resulted in the development of 20 lakh acres of new ayacut. .

336 IKP, PACS, DCMS and HACA centers have been started to procure every grain grown by 33,720 farmers in the district. 2,13,777.226 metric tonnes of grain valued at Rs 440.38 crore was procured through procurement centres, the minister informed.

Never before in history, the state government providing a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families. Rs 1823 crore has been released till now to 18,231 SC families in Karimnagar district through Dalit Bandhu, Kamalakar said.