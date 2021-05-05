Karimnagar: Store Covid vaccine properly to prevent wastage

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka ordered the officials of health department to take proper steps for storage of Covid vaccine that were sent to the district in a proper and cold storage structure to prevent wastage.

He held a tele-conference with the officials concerned from the Collectorate camp office in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered the officials to take perfect steps for transporting, distributing and maintenance of vaccination storage points along with storing them properly in cold storage as per the guidelines issued by the State government. The officials were directed to identify government buildings and to set up vaccination centres and corona testing centres separately in the newly formed mandals, where there are no Primary Health Centres.

'The Medical Officer and medical staff posts, which were lying vacant at primary health centres across the district were filled recently. Take steps so that they will report to their respective centres by Thursday and issue notices to those, who did not report on time within 48 hours and recruit others as per merit list. he ordered.

The Collector suggested that vaccination should be given only to those, who have registered their names online as per government guidelines and advised the officials to make the vaccination process run smoothly. He ordered District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Ravinder Reddy to inspect private hospitals, which announced that they were treating Covid patients with occupancy of 100 percent beds and ordered District Industries Centre general manager Naveen Kumar to monitor oxygen supply required in the district.

He said that two doctors should be appointed at Covid care center that was setup at district sports school and oxygen cylinders should be made available for any kind of emergency.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sujatha, Government Main Hospital Superintendent Dr Ratnamala, RMO Dr Shourayya, Deputy DM and HO Dr Juveriaa, Immunization officer Dr Sajid along with others were present in the teleconference meeting.