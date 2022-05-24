Karimnagar students have thrilling adventure of hills & jungles in Uttarakhand

Karimnagar: The students of a school in the district ventured into an adventure task in the never-before-seen hills and jungles in Uttarakhand State.

A group of students from Siddhartha Educational Institutions in Karimnagar took part in the National Adventure Camp organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides, New Delhi.

Five guides and 10 scout students engaged in adventurous activities as part of the camp held from may 15 to 19 in Bhopal Phani forest area, 32 km from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Students who were hitherto unfamiliar with the forests, high mountains and valleys visited them through this camp and had exciting experiences.

They walked in the forest area among the rubbles along with eight kilometers of rafting on the Ganges. The students said that they did a lot of activities like climbing high mountains and walking in the forest among the rocks as they were eager to learn new things and learned a lot.

Siddhartha High School Mankammatota main branch students - K. Jashvika, T. Manogna, Shwana Mahaveesh, d. Vajra, M. Navdeep, J. Sai Akhil; Siddhartha High School Bhagat Nagar branch students - Asma, B. Pragyaat Reddy, D. Rohan Reddy, G. Harsha Vardhan, T. Sri Vatsa, T. Rewanth Reddy, S. Vishwak Sena and B Rishikesh were the students who participated in the camp.

The school chairman Dasari Sripal Reddy, district secretary Kankanala Ramreddy, training commissioner Md Sharif Ahmed, scout master of schools and senior lead trainer G. Lakshminarayana, guide captains KS Rajeshwari, N Vanaja, principal Salim and Joby Korean and teachers congratulated the students.