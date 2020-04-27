Karimnagar: Switch off auto-starters when not in use said SE Madhava Rao

Karimnagar: Load on electric feeders is very high and electricity is also going waste as some farmers are keeping the auto-starters on the entire night without purpose, stated Madhava Rao, Karimnagar Circle Superintending Engineer of Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL).

In a statement released here on Sunday, SE Madhava Rao said many of the farmers are forgetting to stop their

auto-starter motors during night, thus wasting electricity unnecessarily. Not only this, with the auto-starter on, more water is continuously drawn leading to groundwater depletion. The excess water is flowing waste in the canals along with wastage of electricity. Moreover, because of extra load on electricity feeders, failure of AGL-DTR and motors is also taking place, he added.

The SE explained that if the farmers do not waste electricity, then that could be used for household purpose during the lockdown without interruption and power cuts. He appealed the farmers to stop their auto-starters if they do not need water.