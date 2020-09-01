Karimnagar: Teachers observe September 1 as Black Day

Karimnagar: In response to the call given by the PRTU and Telangana Rashtra Sangh, teachers staged a protest wearing black badges here on Tuesday and observed September 1 as Black Day, when the Contributory Pension scheme came into force.



Teachers working in Vemulakurthi village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal attended to their duties with black badge. They said that September 1 is Pension Revolt Day and every teacher will stage protest in schools with black badges.

Teachers staged protest on this same day last year under the auspices of Jagtial district branch, they reminded.

The teachers said that they were expressing their dissent by wearing black badge due to Covid-19 pandemic and added that they are ready to respond positively to any call for the abolition of contributory pension scheme. Mandal president Maddirala Ganesh, general secretary Jangili Ashok, headmasters Ashok, Swapna, Bapu Rao, Ramesh, Udayasri, Vijay Kumar and Bhavani were among those participated in the protest.