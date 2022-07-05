Karimnagar: This doctor has done 70,000 operations in 30 years

Karimnagar: Dr. Penchalaiah, a renowned surgery specialist from Sircilla, has performed about 70,000 different types of operations in public and private hospitals since joining MS in 1991.



Born in Dubagunta village of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, did primary education in Kadapa town, MBBS at Kurnool Medical College and MS at Tirupati Venkateswara Medical College.

In 1995, he married Dr Sobharani and chose Sircilla to settle down, though it was a naxal affected area at that time, with the intention of providing medical services in remote areas. He has received letters of appreciation from ministers. In 2011, Dr Penchalaiah was promoted as a civil surgeon and worked as the superintendent of Sircilla Area Hospital. Up to now, he was selected as the best doctor six times. In 2016 he was transferred to Metpally hospital.

As the best surgery specialist, he received certificates of appreciation from the hands of the state ministers and the district collectors. In 1998, he started a Siri Charity Organisation along with his wife Shobharani and is doing many service activities.

Free books, computers, clothes, examination materials, plates for lunch and financial assistance has been provided to poor students studying in government schools. As part of community service, hundreds of tree guards have been provided to municipal authorities.

Dr Penchalaiah donated a water cooler for providing cool drinking water to those visiting the district library. A multi-specialty hospital was established with modern facilities and all kinds of specialty doctors were appointed to provide medical services at a low cost.