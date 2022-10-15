Karimnagar: TSRTC’s hired bus drivers go on flash strike

Karimnagar: The drivers of TSRTC hired buses on Saturday began a flash strike at the Karimnagar bus-stand alleging an indifferent attitude from officials.

About 140 drivers working on 70 hired buses of Karimnagar depot-I, II are protesting in front of the depot-I since morning.

They alleged that besides being discriminated, they were harassed by the officials by projecting small issues as big ones. Hired bus drivers have been removed from duties for silly reasons and forced to make rounds around offices by the officials, they alleged.

Refusing to withdraw their protest till they get a clear assurance from RTC authorities, they warned to stage protests in all 11 depots of Karimnagar region if their problems were not solved.

Students, vegetable vendors and others who regularly visit Karimnagar town from nearby villages are facing troubles with the 70 hired buses going off the road.