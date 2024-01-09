Karimnagar: Vinod alleges diversion of Rythu Bandhu funds

Karimnagar: Form MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar alleged that the State government diverted the Rythu Bandhu fundfor payment government staff salaries.

Addressing a meeting of BRS at Shankarapatnam mandal in Manakondur constituency on Monday, Vinod Kumar said, “a week before the Assembly elections, Rs 7,700 crore was allocated for transfer of money to Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries farmers but Revanth Reddy spent the farmer’s money for payment of salaries of government employees.”

He said that the government should tell whether the salaries of the government employees were actually paid or if the government paid the bills to anyone else.

He said that if all the guarantees given by the Congress government are not implemented, the people of Telangana will be on the roads.

Former chief minister KCR has made the state of Telangana a leader in the development of the country in ten years.

He said that during the 60 years of Congress rule, everywhere in the Telangana state, there were dry lands, within three and a half years after the formation of the Telangana state and KCR becoming the CM, the Kaleshwaram project was built and irrigation was provided to lakhs of acres.