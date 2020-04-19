Karimnagar: With no hair to cut, barbers going through miserable time

Karimnagar: With the lockdown imposed in the State, like other professionals, barbers have been facing a lot of hardships and living in miserable condition to shut shops, particularly in Karimnagar.



There are around 2,010 saloons are present in the united Karimnagar district. Out of which 330 are present in Rajanna Siricilla, 460 are present in the Jagitial, 370 in the Peddapalli and 850 saloon shops in the Karimnagar.

Thousands of families of Nayi Brahmans depend on the caste profession and sustain by running the saloons in the respective districts. The district president of Nayi Brahman Association, Neelam Mondaiah said that barbars in the district have been facing a lot of problems due suspension of works in the lockdown.

Even though the government is giving Rs.1,500 and 12 kgs of rice, they are unable to pay the rents to the shops, with no work in their hand many people are facing lot of hardships to support their families. Moreover, the ailing barbers are facing problems with no money to buy the medicines, he added.

The working president G Hari Prasad along with other members of the Association met Minister Gangula Kamalakar and urged him to ensure Rs15,000 per month to each barber during this lockdown period as many of them are facing problems with shut down saloons. Otherwise give relaxation to run their shops from morning 6 am to 11 am.

They also informed the Minister that as per the guidelines of the government, they will run the shops using masks and sanitizers and keeping the surroundings neat and clean and bail them out of their problems in these hard times, he requested.

Murahari and Rajesh, who work in a saloon, said that they used to earn Rs 500 to 600 per day. With lockdown as the saloon shops are shut they are unable to get any work and are facing problems with no work and no money, they rued.