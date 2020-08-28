Karimnagar: Woman sells 1-month-old grand-daughter

Karimnagar: To repay the debts, a woman has sold her one-month-old grand-daughter four days ago in Veenavanka mandal and the incident came to light on Friday.



According to information, Mote Kanakamma, resident of Veenavanka mandal, has a daughter Padma, who was married and had a son and daughter. Later Padma fell in love with one Ramesh and left her first husband and children. She married Ramesh four years ago and living in Hyderabad. In July this year, Padma gave birth to a daughter. After a small dispute with husband Ramesh a week ago, Padma came to her mother's house in Veenavanka.

Kanakamma didn't like Padma marrying Ramesh, who is from outside of their caste. When Padma came to her house, she convinced Padma to sell the baby and took her signature and sold the baby to a family from Gumpala village of Odela mandal in Peddapalli district for Rs 1.10 lakh. Kanakamma told her daughter that she paid the debts with the money she go after selling the baby. Meanwhile, Padma's father Yadagiri, who was separated from Kanakamma and living separately, came to know that Kanakamma sold the baby and informed the police.

The police investigated the case and took Kanakamma and those, who helped her in selling the baby, into custody and registered a case against them.

The officials of Child and Women Welfare Department kept the baby and mother Padma at ICDS Centre for their protection and warned the people of lodging cases if they sell or purchase the children.