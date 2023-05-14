Karnataka polls results will not affect Telangana, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana and thanked the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly & divisive politics



