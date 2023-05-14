  • Menu
Karnataka polls results will not affect Telangana, says KTR

Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao
Highlights

Thanks the people for shunning out BJP and extends greeting to Congresss for triumphant win in Karnataka

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana and thanked the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly & divisive politics

Taking to his Twitter handle , KTR tweeted “ Just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana Thanks to the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly & divisive politics

Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments & creating infrastructure for the greater good of India My best wishes to the new Congress Govt in Karnataka.



