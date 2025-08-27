  • Menu
Karnataka RTC bus narrowly misses an accident

Karnataka RTC bus narrowly misses an accident
Wanaparthy dist: A Karnataka RTC bus going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru lost control on Wednesday on National Highway 44 near Rangapuram in Pebbair mandal of Wanaparthy district and veered off the road. All 15 passengers on the bus were relieved as no injuries were reported. It is reported that the accident occurred due to the driver falling asleep.

