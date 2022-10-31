Karthika Masam: Thousands throng Vemulawada temple

Rajanna-Sircilla: A huge number of devotees thronged the Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Karthika Masam'. Devotees were seen performing special pujas to Usiri (Amla) trees by lighting lamps on the temple premises early in the morning. Later, they had darshan of the presiding deity.



Pilgrims stood in queues for long to have the darshan of Lord Shiva. The temple premises was crowded with the devotees as several hundred came to the shrine from different parts of the State as well as adjacent States.

Special pujas were performed in the shrine. Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Swamy Abhishekam, Mahanyasapurvaka Ekadasha Rudrabishekam to Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy, Lalitha Sahasranama Chathushasti puja to Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi and other pujas were performed.