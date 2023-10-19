Karwan’s Congress nominee promises to solve civic issues

Hyderabad: The Congress leader who contested in 2018 is once again in the fray and aims to take on the incumbent on unresolved civic issues, including mosquito menace. The former AIMIM leader and Waqf activist Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri is not new to the Karwan constituency, where historically BJP and MIM have left their mark.

Osman wishes unemployed youth who are falling prey to substance abuse need to be brought out from clutches of vices. He is once again raising the issue of mosquito menace which is the reason behind some of dengue fatalities.

“The constituency’s voters, besides not getting clean drinking water, are suffering from mosquito problem of menacing proportions. Cases of fatalities due to dengue of later are being reported. Recently a close relative also fell sick. People are not only spending lakhs for medical expenses, but also sometimes losing loved ones to the disease. In 2018 I had promised to resolve the mosquito issue within a year and filed an affidavit related to this,” he recalls.

Osman is banking on the party’s six guarantees and is reaching out to the middle-class and BLP families. “The government is responsible for large-scale misappropriation of public funds. After the party comes to power it will ensure that maximum funds are utilised for welfare. The guarantees will be implemented besides promises, unlike BRS government’s fake promises,” he assures.