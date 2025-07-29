Kaushik Reddy is trying to score brownie points from bosses: Chamala

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar held that BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was making wild allegations like phone-tapping of 16 actresses. This, he said, was nothing but to score brownie points from bosses.

A day after cases were registered against Padi Kaushik Reddy for his allegations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over phone tapping, Kiran Kumar Reddy responded on X social media platform. Taking potshots at Kaushik Reddy, he described him as a ‘suicide star’, a reference to the former’s threat to voters of committing suicide if they failed him during Assembly polls. He recalled how he blackmailed people by saying that he would commit suicide, if they failed to vote for him. The Parliamentarian strongly condemned his statements of tapping phones of 16 actresses and described this as false propaganda.

Reminding Kaushik Reddy of how he was part of Congress party and left the party and ended up trying to impress the KCR’s family. “Stop these cheap politics in an attempt to impress your superiors and gain popularity. You have no moral right to speak against our leader CM Revanth Reddy…,” he stated in the post on X.