Kaushik Reddy’s gesture sparks storm, Speaker refers matter to Ethics panel

Hyderaba: Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Sunday referred the case of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, who had made inappropriate gestures against Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, to the Ethics Committee.

The issue of Kaushik Reddy had led to heated exchanges between the ruling and the opposition benches.

The ruling party members lashed out at Kaushik Reddy alleging that the latter had made objectionable gestures against Kadiyam Srihari.

The Ministers Adluri Lakshman Kumar, Vakiti Srihari and other Congress members objected to the gesture stating that the BRS member had gestured like using an AK47 Kadiyam Srihari and urged the Speaker to take action against Reddy.

Ruling party member Balu Naik said that the behaviour of Kaushik Reddy resembled the feudal mentality of the member.

He demanded Harish Rao and KTR to apologise to the people and later speak in the House. Mandula Samuel asked BRS leader KT Rama Rao to be cautious of Harish Rao.

“Harish Rao has more money than you. The MLAs here will listen to Harish, already your sister is out. You should be cautious,” said Samuel demanding KTR to apologise.

Vamshi Krishna alleged that Kaushik Reddy has become an Assembly Naxalite. Yashashwini Reddy said that the BRS members were wasting the time of the House. She asked whether this was the behaviour of the BRS members to teach the new members.

Gaddam Vinod Kumar said that belittling people from SCs was unethical and it was a threat of privilege. “We have every right to talk about our community,” he said. AIMIM member Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala said no one can hijack the House for personal agenda, the Speaker should suspend the members creating obstructions.

Ministers G Vivek suggested KTR to control their MLA Kaushik Reddy.

Minister Azharuddin said that the actions of the BRS members boomeranged. He wanted the BRS leaders to at least respect the age of Kaidyam Srihari.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested the Speaker to refer the issue to the Ethics Committee. He said that the Speaker would take a decision on the members in the Ethics Committee. Finally, the Speaker referred the issue to the Ethics Committee.