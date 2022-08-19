Kavitha condemns release of Bilki Bano's case accused

Hyderabad: Condemning the decision to release of those involved in the rape and murder of Bilkis Bano, the TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to intervene in this case and take immediate action.

Kavitha said that the decision to release the culprits of heinous crimes like rape and murder on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day had tarnished such an important milestone in our history. This has taken place even though the Central government has sent guidelines that explicitly mentioned that rapists and prisoners with life sentences should not be pardoned.

Kavitha said that the BJP government in Gujarat displayed insensitivity by releasing the rapists of the then five-month pregnant Bilkis Bano and the murder of her 3-year-old child. "This is not only against the law, but stands against humanity. Being a woman I can feel the fear experienced by Bilkis Bano. The welcome shown to the rapists and murderers after getting released from jail by some people who follow a certain ideology is a slap on the face of a just society. It is imperative to stop this extremely dangerous tradition before it takes the form of a legacy," said Kavitha.

This shameful decision must be withdrawn immediately so that citizens don't lose their faith in law and there are no more cases like the Nirbhaya case and no lady must go through what Bilkis Bano suffered, she added.