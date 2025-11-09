Kavitha demands immediate compensation for flood victims

Hanumakonda: Aspart of the Telangana Jagruthi Janambata programme, MLC K Kavitha visited the Warangal–Hanumakonda region on Saturday, raising issues ranging from flood relief to healthcare facilities.

The Telangana Jagruthi president criticised the CM for not fulfilling promises made 15 days ago to families affected by the recent floods in Sammayya Nagar and nearby localities of Hanumakonda. “He said his word is like a government order, yet not a single rupee has reached the victims. It’s a disgrace that people who lost their homes haven’t received compensation,” she remarked.

Calling the disaster a result of human error and official negligence, Kavitha demanded immediate relief, permanent housing, and action against those responsible. “If an NGO like Jagruthi can reach out to the people, how much more should a government do?” she questioned. Speaking to the media at Fatimanagar, Kazipet, Kavitha recalled that during united Andhra Pradesh, government colleges were limited, and private colleges played a crucial role in expanding access to education.

“These institutions borrowed heavily to create infrastructure and educate Telangana students, yet instead of encouraging them, this government is resorting to intimidation,” she said. Kavitha added that several colleges had to shut down temporarily as the government failed to release fee reimbursement funds.

“The Chief Minister made promises but hasn’t released a single rupee. Instead of threats, he should focus on solving the issues faced by students and institutions,” she demanded.

Kavitha expressed anguish over the poor state of MGM Hospital, saying, “The situation here is heartbreaking.” She pointed out that after Telangana’s formation, it was decided to construct a 20-storey super-speciality hospital in the old Warangal Central Jail premises, but the project has now stalled.

“This so-called people’s government hasn’t even released maintenance funds for MGM. If needles are available, cotton isn’t; if cotton is available, there are no needles—that’s the reality,” she lamented.

Due to lack of medicines and lab reagents, patients are being forced to depend on private diagnostics, she said. “When people suffer, both BRS and Congress share the responsibility. Let’s keep politics for election time — right now, we must focus on poor patients,” she advised.

She expressed concern that though Warangal district has two women ministers, the condition of female patients remains dire. “In some wards, two patients share a single bed. Still, doctors and nurses are working under tough conditions — I truly appreciate them,” she said.

Addressing Ministers Seethakka and Satyavathi Rathod, Kavitha appealed, “This is not about politics. Please visit CKM and MGM hospitals and see the real situation yourselves.”

“I haven’t come here to ask for votes; there are no elections. I came to understand people’s problems and find solutions,” said the MLC.