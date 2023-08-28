Kavitha has no moral right to speak on Dalit issues: Shabbir

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and TPCC PAC Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that BRS MLC Kavitha has no moral right to speak on Dalit issues as her father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has betrayed the SCs on the promise of making a Dalit CM.



Reacting to the allegations levelled by MLC Kavitha in Kamareddy against the Congress party's SC, ST Declaration, Shabbir Ali on Monday asked the Chief Minister's daughter to question her father (CM KCR) for his failed promises made with Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. "Will Kavitha admit that her father KCR deceived the SCs on the promise of a Dalit CM? What happened to the promise of providing 3 acres of land for poor Dalit and Girijan families?" he asked.

Shabbir Ali said that MLC Kavitha or any other BRS leader has no moral right to question the Congress party's sincerity towards the SCs and STs. He pointed out that the previous Congress regime had a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha. "While KCR promised to make a Dalit CM, he could not digest a Dalit Deputy CM Dr T Rajaiah," he said while reminding how Rajaiah was removed from the post unceremoniously. "This time Rajaiah was not even given a ticket to contest Assembly elections. It was heartbreaking to watch an elderly man cry like a child after he was denied a ticket. KCR apparently enjoys ruining the political careers of Dalit, Tribal and minority leaders," he said.

He said that the Congress party always delivered on its promises. He pointed out that the previous Congress regime introduced a Sub-Plan for SCs and STs to ensure 100% utilisation of the allocated budget for their welfare. However, he said it was the KCR Government that diverted the SC ST Sub-Plan funds for other purposes.

He also dismissed Kavitha’s allegation of non-implementation of promises in Karnataka by the Congress Govt and challenged the BRS MLC and other leaders for a visit to Bengaluru to check the ground reality or for an open debate on this issue.

Shabbir Ali ridiculed Kavitha's claims on the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He said that the scheme was introduced before Huzurabad bye-elections to lure Dalit voters. Only a few Dalit families were paid Rs 10 lakh financial assistance and a wrong impression was created as if all poor SCs benefitted from the same. He said as against nearly 17 lakh eligible Dalit families, the Dalit Bandhu scheme benefit was given to not even 17,000 families. Further, he said hundreds of complaints of local BRS leaders seeking commission from the beneficiaries have come to light.

The Congress leader said that CM KCR has betrayed the STs on the promise of increasing their reservation percentage to 12%. He said KCR did nothing to implement the promise during the first term. It was due to the pressure and agitation by the Congress party, that KCR increased the quota to 10%. However, this hike too was not safeguarded legally and it faces the threat of being scrapped by a court of law. He said that the Congress party, in its SC ST Declaration, has promised to increase the SC reservation to 18% and the ST quota to 12%. He said that the Congress party always delivers on its promises and the grant of statehood for Telangana is proof for the same.

He said that the BRS leaders were in a state of shock ever since AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the SC ST Declaration. He said that the Congress party would implement all the promises that it made in the declaration. They include Rs 12 lakhs per family to SCs and STs, 18% SCs and 12% STs reservation in state government contracts, reservations for SC, STs in private schools and private companies receiving benefits from the government, land for the landless, Rs 6 lakhs help for construction of houses, full proprietary rights on assigned lands given to SCs and full proprietary rights on Podu lands to STs. Further, all Tribal thandas will get Rs 25 lakhs each per annum for the development. He said three SC corporations each (Mala, Madiga, other sub-castes) with a budget of Rs 750 crore and 3 ST corporations, each with a budget of Rs 500 crore would be established.

Shabbir Ali reiterated that Kavitha has no stature to comment on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and before questioning the Congress party, she should confront her father for betraying the SCs and STs.