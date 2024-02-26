Kavitha not to join CBI probe, seeks six weeks

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha refused to attend the questioning by the CBI on Sunday and asked the apex investigating agency to withdraw the notices under Section 41A of CrPC and said she would be busy for the next six weeks campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS leader wrote a letter to the CBI, urging the agency to temporarily suspend the notice. Kavitha stated, "Given my numerous demanding commitments and dedication to the people of the State, along with the imperative need for my personal presence in the State during the parliamentary elections, I request the notice to be kept in abeyance."

She mentioned her upcoming commitments, highlighting a series of one-on-one personal meetings scheduled over the next approximately six weeks across various districts in the State. She emphasised this would make it practically impossible for her to appear in person before you on February 26. Kavitha consented to participate in the inquiry through virtual means. She expressed, "If you need me to respond to any queries, questions, or provide information, I am readily available to attend through any virtual platform. Please send me the details, specifics, and timings in advance."

The BRS leader expressed ‘dismay and concern’ that the agency has chosen to send a notice under Section 41A of CrPC. About one year and three months back on December 2, 2022, the then Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI ACB issued a similar notice under Section 160 CrPC. “Since I have absolutely no role to play in any of the accusations, the CBI does not need my assistance any longer in the matter as the case is entirely sub-judice before the Court of law,” said Kavitha.

She said that when the matter was sub-judice before the Supreme Court albeit in respect to the PMLA case arising out of the connected investigation, wherein a definite statement was made by the ASG that she may not be summoned until the hearing, the same would in essence and spirit apply to the present case as well.