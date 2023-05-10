Live
Kavitha performs pooja at Kondagattu temple
Highlights
Kavitha along with TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others visited the shrine and performed poojas too.
Jagtial: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday performed poojas in the Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kondagattu.
She will also be participating in a Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam organised by the Anjanna Seva Samithi in the temple premises.
In the afternoon, she will perform special poojas in Beerappa temple in Jagtial town.
