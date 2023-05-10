Kavitha performs pooja at Kondagattu temple

Jagtial: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday performed poojas in the Anjaneyaswamy temple at Kondagattu.



Kavitha along with TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others visited the shrine and performed poojas too.



She will also be participating in a Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam organised by the Anjanna Seva Samithi in the temple premises.

In the afternoon, she will perform special poojas in Beerappa temple in Jagtial town.

राम लक्ष्मण जानकी,

जय बोलो हनुमान की।



Today after recovering from the injury I visited Kondagattu and offered my humble prayers.



May Anjanna bless us all with good health and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Cz4L7b5GrV — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 10, 2023



