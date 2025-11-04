Kavitha slams govt for refusing cotton purchase citing moisture

Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha strongly criticised the government for betraying farmers by refusing to purchase cotton crops brought to market, citing moisture content as an excuse. She stated that due to recent unseasonal and excessive rains, crop yields have plummeted, and farmers are being denied fair compensation.

During her Monday tour of Adilabad district, Kavitha paid floral tributes to the Komaram Bheem statue and then rode a bullock cart to the cotton market. There, she inspected cotton and maize stocks brought by farmers and enquired about the procurement process.

Farmers shared their distress, explaining that the cotton crop was severely damaged by heavy rains, and the market officials were rejecting produce with moisture content above 12%. They emphasised that due to climatic conditions, moisture levels naturally exceed 20%, and unless these norms are relaxed, cotton farmers cannot survive.

Kavitha, visibly emotional, said, “seeing the plight of cotton farmers churns the stomach and brings tears to the eyes. Yet, the rulers show no compassion. If this continues, farmers will lose their lives.” She criticized BJP MPs and MLAs for failing to convince the Central government to intervene. She also pointed out that soybean, maize, and paddy farmers across the state are suffering, and neither the Chief Minister nor the Prime Minister is addressing their issues.

She demanded that the Adilabad market relax moisture norms and purchase cotton with up to 20–25% moisture. Kavitha also condemned the removal of female labourers (hamalis) from the market and urged the District Collector to reinstate them immediately.

Kavitha remarked that major political parties are treating the Jubilee Hills by-election as a prestige battle, but it offers no real benefit to the public. She urged BJP and Congress representatives to focus on farmers’ issues and ensure fair prices for their produce. She advised Adilabad MLA Payala Shankar, MP Nagesh, and Union Minister Kishan Reddy to prioritise farmers' concerns. She reminded everyone that under KCR’s leadership, every grain brought to market was purchased at minimum support price. She warned that ignoring farmers would lead to dire consequences.