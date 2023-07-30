Kavitha takes stock of relief operations

Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha on Saturday advised district authorities to stand by the people of low-lying areas and flood-affected areas in Nizamabad district due to heavy rains. She conducted a telephonic review with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanuman and stressed the need to take immediate steps to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the people.

Kavitha appealed to the BRS cadre to visit the affected areas and take up relief work. She asked them to contact the authorities for necessary help and cooperation. She also gave several suggestions on issues such as the release of water from the SRSP project, the problems of people in the inland areas, and relief measures.

The BRS MLC said that immediate steps should be taken to restore medical, food, electricity, and road facilities. She suggested that people contact the authorities through the control rooms established by the government if they face any problems. She clarified that her office will also be available to help people.

Kavitha said that she will convey the points brought to her attention by the officials regarding the relief measures to CM KCR and work to solve them urgently.