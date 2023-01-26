Kavitha 'thanks' Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha thanked the Governor for stating that the construction of buildings was not development.

Taking to Twitter, Kavitha said, "Choosing country's infrastructure over Central Vista during pandemic is what we demanded."

Kavitha further said that choosing farmers, labourers, unemployed youth over focusing on wealth generation for a few is exactly what the BRS was fighting for. "Thank you for echoing the vision of CM KCR Garu," she added.

