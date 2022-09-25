Kavitha unveils Jagruthi's global Bathukamma posters

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha unveiled the posters of Telangana global Bathukamma celebrations at her residence here on Saturday. The TRS MLC unveiled the posters of International Jagruti units belonging to United Kingdom, Qatar, New Zealand, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dubai and Switzerland. Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said the Telangana Jagruthi would be organising the Bathukamma celebrations in eight countries globally this year aimed at showcasing the unique culture of Telangana and popularising the festival across the globe.

Later, Kavitha along with family members visited the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

The temple officials and priests welcomed Kavitha and her family members in a traditional manner. They took part in various rituals at the temple and offered prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.