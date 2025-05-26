Kavitha’s letter may benefit BJP, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddyclaimed here on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may benefit in the future in Telangana due to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to her father Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao.

With Kavitha’s letter leak incident, there’s a possibility of BRS leaders and cadre joining the saffron party. Hence, Congress leaders and activists must remain alert, he added.

The Congress leader remarked: “While calling KCR a God, you are digging his political grave (a reference to Kavitha). The Kavitha episode doesn’t harm the Congress, but BJP must not be allowed to benefit from it. KTR is KCR’s political heir, not Kavitha. For BJP, Rahul Gandhi has always been the enemy in national politics. In Telangana too, the Congress will follow the same stance”.

Reddy pointed out that three years are left for the Telangana Assembly elections; every political party has internal issues; Kavitha’s letters have been in public discussion for a week. There’s unrest within KCR’s family due to the letter. Speculation is that “something is happening. Many types of news are emerging about Kavitha’s episode. There is talk about Kavitha launching a new political party”.

He maintained that the Congress remains strong in Telangana politics. “After State bifurcation, people gave KCR 10 years; now it’s Congress’ turn. The Congress has no threat. Kavitha’s letter does not harm the party; our party remains strong. The BJP remains a weak party. KCR was voted in due to the State bifurcation issue. People will vote for the Congress based on governance and performance. From Indira Gandhi to Sonia to Rahul Gandhi, people still have hope in their leadership. The BJP politicises issues in the name of religion. In Telangana, Congress is first, BRS second, BJP third in political positioning”.

Reddy further stated: “KCR family disputes are causing political damage to the BRS. They are trying to figure out how to come out of this mess. The BRS cadre is getting disappointed with family conflicts; they may shift to BJP. Kavitha’s letter may push BRS leaders and activists towards BJP. Like it or not, KCR

is still the key to BRS’ existence – not KTR, Harish, or Kavitha. Kavitha is not a natural leader. While calling KCR God, Kavitha is cutting down the tree under which she lived. Her actions are like chopping the branch she’s sitting on. Kavitha’s episode seems to be strengthening the BJP; does she not realise this? While calling KCR God, she’s burying his political life. Kavitha, possibly under depression, hastily released the letter”.

He claimed that this situation is nurturing the BJP. “It’s time for the Congress leaders to stay alert. Letters and leaks are all over the media. The BRS is committing political suicide, and in the process, helping the BJP grow. Without KCR, BRS doesn’t exist; yet he is being damaged from within. The BJP, which has no real base in Telangana, is being strengthened due to internal BRS family issues.

The Congress leadership should try to attract disillusioned BRS cadre. When the time comes, CM Revanth Reddy and PCC chief Mahesh Goud will be informed. Some details are also being shared with Congress Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan”, he added.

The TPCC leader said: “KCR thinks deeply; maybe his children have strayed off the right path. It’s unfortunate that Kavitha doesn’t fully understand KCR. She won’t be able to shake up politics; she’s getting media attention only because she is KCR’s daughter; she won’t be able to bring any major political change”.