Kavitha’s petition to be heard on April 26

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended to April 26 the hearing of the petition filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha against the questioning of CBI. Challenging the permission granted by the court to the CBI to question without hearing her version, she filed a petition in the court, which was heard by Justice Kaveri Baweja.

The advocates of Kavitha, Rana and Mohit Rao, faulted the CBI’s interrogation without giving any notice. Kavitha, arrested in the Delhi Liquor scam, is lodged in Tihar jail. After taking up the case, the court postponed the hearing to April 26 in the CBI Special Court. The CBI told the court that it had already interrogated Kavitha in the Jail during arguments in court, but the reply copy was not given. The CBI said that there was no need to give a reply on this.

Rana and Mohit Rao told the court that the CBI had not given them a copy of the reply. They said the order on CBI investigation was received at 5.30 pm on Saturday, but the CBI interrogated Kavitha on April 6 at 12.30 pm. They contended that the CBI had conducted the investigation without receiving the order. The judge suggested that the application would have to be filed once again to be heard first. The CBI said it was ready to present arguments on April 26. The court adjourned the hearing to April 26 at 12.30 pm.