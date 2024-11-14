Kavya seeks people’s support for development of district

Hanumakonda: MP and DISHA Committee chairperson Dr Kadiyam Kavya urged government officials and public representatives to work together for district development.

On Wednesday, Dr Kavya chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at Collectorate. Addressing the gathering, Kavya called upon officials to work selflessly to resolve public issues. She emphasised the importance of properly utilising funds allocated by the central and state governments. She directed officials of the DISHA committee to implement strategic measures to bring transformative changes in the fields of education and healthcare, ensuring better results. She highlighted that the government has given high priority to education and health by allocating significant funds.

She acknowledged that students from government schools and hostels are excelling in competitive exams like IIT and NEET, and emphasised that additional focus on these students could yield even better outcomes.

Dr Kavya urged that nutritious and tasty meals be provided on time as per the diet charges for students in the women’s residential schools and that timely cosmetic charges be ensured. She advised conducting regular health camps in these schools to safeguard students’ health and to ensure mosquito control in the surrounding areas to prevent water stagnation. She also recommended that Anganwadi workers provide pregnant women with milk, eggs, and nutritious foods.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari emphasised strengthening the government education sector and urged the education department to pay special attention to school students.

MLAs Nanni Rajender Reddy, KR Nagaraju, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, District Collector P. Pravinya, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, Additional Collector Venkat Reddy, District Rural Development Officer Naga Padmaja, and district officials from various departments were present at the meeting.