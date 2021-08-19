Kawadipally self-imposes lockdown

Hyderabad: After recording two deaths and increasing Covid cases, the Gram Panchayat of Kawadipally, in Rangareddy district, has announced self-lockdown for a week. According to Sarpanch D Sujata, the situation in panchayat is causing concern, as there has been a spike in the number of corona positive cases and deaths. Hence it has been decided to impose lockdown.

The lockdown will continue till August 27. The panchayat requested people not to come out of home, except in emergencies. All trading activities, including hotels, markets, will be shut for ten days. No gathering will be allowed during the lockdown. Moving in villages also will be prohibited. The sarpanch said four succumbed to Covid in the last four days in a village; while seven close contacts tested positive. To curb the virus the panchayat decided to impose a lockdown.

Kirana shops which have been permitted to open from 6 to 10 am have been instructed to follow the Covid norms; ensure that customers maintain physical distance and bar any person who does not wear a mask. The panchayat also announced that those who violate rules will be fined Rs 1,000.

According to District Medical and Health Officer Swaraj Laxmi, "Covid positive cases have been increasing in the last few days. A total of seven positive cases are there right now in the district. People are panicky after a mother and son succumbed to Covid, but the situation is under control. A door-to-door survey is being carried there on a regular basis. Those who tested positive have been instructed to be in home isolation. We are also tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the people who tested positive."