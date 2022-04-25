KCR afraid of losing power, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: With reports that Prashant Kishor holding two-day meeting with TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has also been a hot topic for Congress to target the government. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Monday targeted the KCR over the same. He said that KCR is in a thought of joining hands with other parties to regain power in the next Assembly elections. He said that PK and KCR's two-day meeting clearly indicates that the TRS chief is afraid of losing power in the State. KCR is meeting PK to bring out a solution to retain power in the State but the Congress will not join hands with TRS at any cost, he added. He added that the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly suggested the party leaders to fight alone without the support of any other party in the next Assembly polls. The AICC leader will also stress on the same during his visit to Warangal in May, Revanth added.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) inducting the election strategist Prashant Kishor into its fold has become a matter of discussion among the young party leaders in Telangana. It is reported that the young party leaders are not happy with the AICC's decision of allowing Prashant Kishor to join Congress. It is said that the young leaders are of opinion that Prashant Kishor's induction might bear dire consequences in future. The youth leaders are alleging the poll strategist who has looked into matters of various parties in the country should not be given utmost priority. They alleged that there is a danger of key information of the party might get leaked. They also alleged that they strongly oppose the move taken by the party high command in this regard.

In the meanwhile, Congress working president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting with party senior leaders over induction of Prashant Kishor into the party. However, Sonia Gandhi is yet to take a call on the decision.