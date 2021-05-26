KCR aims to complete all Lift Irrigation Projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to complete the estimates for all the lift irrigation schemes proposed from Devarakonda to Kodad under Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal jurisdiction by June 15 and get ready for inviting the tenders.

The CM asked to prepare estimates for the works of 15 Lift projects that were sanctioned with laying foundation stone at Nellikallu, construction of canals, setting up of pumps and other related works. He instructed the Irrigation department officials to prepare separate estimates for each lift and invite tenders for all of them at one time.

KCR held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday on the proposed Lift Irrigation projects under Krishna Basin, progress of projects being constructed on Godavari river, repair and maintenance works of the projects on the onset of Monsoon, and other related irrigation issues.

The CM instructed the engineers to keep filling up of tanks, ponds, and reservoirs as on top priority in this monsoon. The check dams constructed with Rs 4,000 crore are yielding good results and storing water. 50,000 tanks should be filled to the brim and by June 30, the first phase of check dams should be completed, he said.

KCR said that Rs 700 Crore is kept with the Irrigation officials to repair the canals and other works. He wanted repairs to the gates; canals should be attended for the coming season. He said funds for the construction of projects, operations and maintenance would be released from the Finance department and the same would be kept with the Irrigation secretary. "If we press a button at Kaleswaram, water should flow to the tail end of the Ayucut without any problem. Make arrangements accordingly," the CM said.

KCR wanted the officials to change their working culture in tune with the changing circumstances and to conduct a workshop on O&M ( Operational and Maintenance) for the engineers in June first week. He asked the engineers to be careful while preparing the estimates.