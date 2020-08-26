KCR aims to turn Telangana as fish hub: Minister Koppula Eshwar

Jagtial: "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is determined to develop various sections of people present across the State. As part of that, the government is distributing fish seedlings on 100 per cent subsidy to fisher community," said Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar. Along with MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, he released 1.08 lakh fish seedlings in Lingam Cheruvu in Jagtial on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Eshwar said that Chief Minister KCR is determined to transform Telangana into a fish hub by uplifting fisher community through distribution of fish seedlings freely to them. The government also sanctioned life jackets, heavy vehicles, motorcycles and other materials for their convenience so that they can become economically strong and develop in their life, he added.

The Minister said in the past, Andhra Pradesh used to be a fish hub. But with the release of fish seedlings in several lakes, tanks and reservoirs present across the State, fish health has increased bringing the lost glory to the fisher community and they are selling directly to the customers without any middlemen ship, he stated.

In Jagtial district with an investment of Rs 47 crore, around 176 lakes were restored. All those lakes are filled with water due to the recent heavy rains and are supporting all sections of people for various kinds of work.

Later, Welfare Minister K Eshwar planted a sapling near the lake under Haritha Haram programme.

District Collector G Ravi Naik, Additional Collector Rajesham, Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha, Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Shravani, fisheries officer Raja Narasaiah, TRS town president G Satish, vice-chairman G Srinivas, Rythu Bandhu mandal president Ravinder Reddy and PACS chairman Sandeep Rao were present along with others.