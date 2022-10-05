KCR all set to foray into national politics on Dasara

Hyderabad: The much-awaited meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi extended executive committee chaired by the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has commenced at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon.

Supporting the TRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao's decision to enter the national politics, Indians settled in the UK gathered at the historic London Tower Bridge and raised slogans in his support.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister KCR performed special pujas on the occasion of Dasara at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister along with his wife Shobha first performed a puja at Nalla Pochamma temple and later, accompanied by family members, he performed a puja at the Jammi Chettu (tree) amidst chantings by Vedic scholars.

Meanwhile, in a novel gesture, 33 families, who were beneficiaries of the Dalit Basthi scheme, donated soya bean produce, harvested from their agriculture fields, on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's foray into national politics at model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal on Wednesday.

Ahead of the crucial general body meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KCR had breakfast with former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Tamil Nadu leader Thirumavalavan at Pragathi Bhavan.