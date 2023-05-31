KCR announces Sops for Brahmins

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced slew of sops to Brahmins at the inauguration of Brahmana Sadan building constructed on a sprawling 7 acres at Gopanpally in Hyderabad today.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Telangana is the first state in the country to built a Sadan exclusively for Brahmins. This new facility will be a centre to extend spiritual , cultural and other services for the community. Poor Brahmins will perform marriages of their children in the sadan.Big library will be established. Spiritual centre will emerge. Rs 100 crore alloted to for parishad.

He announced the increase of Poor Vedic pandits to Rs 5000 from 2500. Doopa depa nivadyam scheme will also be extended to another 2000 templea totalling 6000. Their wages will be increased to Rs 6000 from rs 10,000 for doopa Dipa nivydyam temple priests. Veda schools will get annual grants. Fee reimbursement to higher education students. Brahmana parishad will work as a felicitating centre, he explained.