KCR gives directions to candidates, hands over B-Forms to 51 candidates

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao handed over the B-Forms to the BRS candidates. The candidates who received B-Forms include Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Shakeel, Jajala Surender, Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Govardhan, Gampa Govardhan, Patnam Narendra Reddy, Rajender Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Lakshma Reddy, Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, Chittem Rammohan Reddy are among the individuals who have received the form.





Niranjan Reddy, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, Jaipal Yadav, Anjaiah Yadav, Harshavardhan Reddy, Padma Devender Reddy, Chanti Kranti Kiran, Mahipal Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Rega Kantha Rao, Haripriya Nayak, Puvvada Ajay, Lingala Ka Mal Raj, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Vanama Venkateswar Rao, Mecha Nageswar Rao, and many others among who received B-Forms.

Earlier, Chief Minister KCR addressed BRS candidates at Telangana Bhawan and said that there is no need to worry party will clinch the victory once again. He mentioned that there were two programs scheduled for the day, including one in Husnabad, and urged everyone to ensure that everything was completed on time. KCR reiterated a statement he had made multiple times in various meetings and occasions, expressing his confidence that sitting MLAs would receive tickets and emerge victorious in the elections. He expressed his happiness that all the candidates present had been given the opportunity to contest.





For those who did not receive a chance, KCR advised them not to be disheartened, as being selected as an MLA is not the end, and there will be many more opportunities. He cited a specific case in Vemulawada where a candidate had to be changed due to legal complications, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the election process.

The Chief Minister also said that every candidate has to talk to the cadre and the voters keeping the egos aside and asked to contact the party legal cell for any problems and announced the mobile number as well. He said that only 51 B-Forms were ready and the remaining will be ready in a day or two.



















