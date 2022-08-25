KCR asks police to maintain peace

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the police not to compromise with regard to maintenance of law and order and communal harmony. KCR held a detailed five-hour long meeting on the situation arising out of the developments since Tuesday morning with DGP, Chief Secretary and other senior police officials. He asked them to keep a close vigil on the movement of suspected people in the sensitive zones in the Old City and surrounding areas. He told the officials to closely monitor the situation in the sensitive areas.

He told DGP M Mahendar Reddy and City Police Commissioner to utilise the technical expertise to identify the anti-social elements and take necessary preventive measures. Some people may try to create trouble, keep a hawk eye on all such elements,

he told the police officials. While it was decided that all commercial establishments in the Old City areas would close by 8 pm, the chief minister directed officials not to cause inconvenience to business activities in other parts of the city.

Sources said that the CM also asked the police officials to monitor the social media posts and rumours spread by anti- social elements. He instructed the officials to stop internet service, if necessary, in case the situation worsened during night time.

Police officials informed the CM that separate control rooms have already been set up to monitor the situation from the city police commissionerate. Traffic restrictions were put in place in and around the Old City areas, they informed the CM.