KCR busy with BRS; winter session unlikely

Hyderabad: December is coming to an end, but it is still not clear when the winter session of the Assembly will be held. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced in November that a weeklong session would be held during December.

Sources said that KCR was busy with the activities of BRS and was busy meeting leaders from different states to constitute the BRS committees. He is reportedly spending most of the time in holding teleconferences with leaders of other parties and intellectuals ever since he inaugurated BRS office in New Delhi and is giving final touches to the party constitution and the agenda in consultation with some senior leaders like S Madhusudhna Chary, B Vinod Kumar among others at Pragati Bhavan.

KCR, party sources say, has decided to go aggressive in national politics from this month end and is scheduled to visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and AP. He plans to constitute BJP Kisan Cells next week. Hence, the government may skip the winter session or at the most may hold a brief two-day session. He is also closely monitoring the ED and CBI, which according to BRS, has been targeting the pink party.

The Income-Tax department too had recently raided the houses of some ministers. If the session was convened now, the opposition would raise these issues. The government does not want unnecessary criticism of issues which were being raised by agencies without showing any evidence.