KCR can steer India for fast progress: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the KCR government has made Telangana a role model for the country.

After hoisting the national flag at Khammam VDOs Colony as part of the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, he paid tributes to martyrs at Khammam Pavilion Grounds. Speaking on the occasion, he said the the State of Telangana was flourishing in all fields. "We coordinate both development and welfare and provide a wide range of welfare schemes to every household," he said, adding that Chief Minister KCR was capable of providing the same development model to the entire country and steer its development rapidly.

Minister Puvvada lauded Telangana as the only state in the country to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and provide Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes. He alleged that the forces that could not stand the formation of the State were criticising the government unduly. Earlier, Minister Ajay Kumar paid homage to Telangana martyrs.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and other district officers were present on the occasion.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao participated as the chief guest at the TS Formation Day celebrations in Kothagudem. He listed the development activities and welfare programmes being implemented in the district under the TRS regime.