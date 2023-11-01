Live
- Reliable renewable energy to fuel AI growth
- Will finalise action on pending MGNREGA dues after Diwali: Mamata
- PM greets people as Kozhikode, Gwalior join UNESCO creative cities
- US Fed most likely to hold rates
- 100 Congress leaders joins BRS ar NKNR garden in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
- Disciplinary action against ministers, MLAs if they talk about internal matters of party, government in public: Randeep Singh Surjewala warns
- BRS candidate Lasya Nandita says no competition for BRS in Secunderabad cantonment
- Check Out Samantha's Latest Stunning Photos Shared on Social Media
- Study shows mobile phone use may reduce semen quality
- UPI transactions soar to all-time high of Rs 17.16 lakh crore in Oct
Just In
KCR contesting from Kamareddy to fulfill aspirations and farmers, says KTR
KAMAREDDY: BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha held in Bikanur where state minister and party working president KTR participated. He stated that the Kamareddy constituency is being widely discussed throughout the state and mentioned that KCR is contesting in Kamareddy in order to fulfill the aspirations of the farmers in the region.
KTR also informed that Chief Minister KCR will be filing his nomination on the 9th of this month and urged the people to be vigilant on the day of nominations and not to assume that other parties will not contest. He advised the people not to be swayed by the promises made by the BJP and suggested that if other parties offer money, the people should accept it cast their vote for the BRS for betterment of the state.
Referring to the Congress party, KTR mentioned that Telangana was granted to the state under certain conditions after suicides of thousand students. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks attributing elections is between looters and people, KTR said that the ongoing election battle as one between the arrogant Delhi leaders and the people of the grassroots.
KTR questioned why Congress party has failed to deliver on basic necessities like electricity and water during their 55-year rule.