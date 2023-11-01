KCR contesting from Kamareddy to fulfill aspirations and farmers, says KTR

KAMAREDDY: BRS Praja Ashirwada Sabha held in Bikanur where state minister and party working president KTR participated. He stated that the Kamareddy constituency is being widely discussed throughout the state and mentioned that KCR is contesting in Kamareddy in order to fulfill the aspirations of the farmers in the region.

KTR also informed that Chief Minister KCR will be filing his nomination on the 9th of this month and urged the people to be vigilant on the day of nominations and not to assume that other parties will not contest. He advised the people not to be swayed by the promises made by the BJP and suggested that if other parties offer money, the people should accept it cast their vote for the BRS for betterment of the state.

Referring to the Congress party, KTR mentioned that Telangana was granted to the state under certain conditions after suicides of thousand students. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks attributing elections is between looters and people, KTR said that the ongoing election battle as one between the arrogant Delhi leaders and the people of the grassroots.

KTR questioned why Congress party has failed to deliver on basic necessities like electricity and water during their 55-year rule.