KCR cranks up efforts for BJP-Mukt Bharat

Hyderabad/ Patna: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has intensified efforts to seek the support of parties nationwide to his fight for BJP "Mukth Bharat". The TRS chief met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna and explained his political strategy to launch a fight against ruling BJP party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.

Before holding political talk with Bihar leaders, the Telangana CM distributed cheques to the families of martyred soldiers in Galwan Valley and the victims of fire mishap in Hyderabad recently. Leaders said that the Bihar CM and RJD leader supported KCR's fight against BJP and sought some time to join hands to move forward. The TRS chief said that the first attempt is to create a larger alliance as the country is facing threat from the BJP. In a reply to a question in the press conference, KCR said that the PM candidate would be decided only after consultations with opposition parties who come together. "There are many leaders like me in the opposition and all will decide how to go forward. Let us first sit together".

The Telangana CM came down heavily on the Prime Minister for ignoring the development which needs to be taken place particularly in agriculture, irrigation and power sector in the country. India has the potential of becoming a strong economic power in the world. In the name of the "Gujarat model, Modi was destroying the entire country.

The existing model was showing negative indicators on all important parameters of human development, power crisis, privatisation and farmers plights. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was taking the entire country for a ride. ""The Union government is trying to frighten those who can get frightened. It undermined the apex agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax.